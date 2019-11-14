King Of NFL Shade Eric Reid Side-Eyes Colin Kaepernick’s NFL ‘Workout’

Colin Kaepernick could be heading back to the NFL if his Saturday “workout” with team owners goes well. However, Eric Reid of the Carolinas Panthers, who was part of the lawsuit against the NFL, is calling BS, like he always do and we love him for it.

When asked about the workout, Reid said, “I saw there was a report other teams were interested in Colin but they reached out to the league about it. That’s strange. They don’t call the league.”

He continued, I’ll believe it when I see it. At this point, it feels like a PR stunt.”

He also said, “I’ll quote Malcolm X, ‘If you stick a knife nine inches down my back and pull it out six, it’s not progress, there is still a knife in my back.’ So, we’ll see what happens.”

Watch below:

Eric Reid on Colin Kaepernick workout: “He’s ready.” Reid also says he feels it’s a publicity stunt. pic.twitter.com/dLeHiqu0PT — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 13, 2019

Reid has no issue saying how he feels with some shade.

When Jay-Z was getting hit hard for his partnership with the NFL, Eric Reid held nothing back, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.”

Eric Reid on news Jay-Z will be a part-owner. “Kind of despicable.” pic.twitter.com/6zDMdJIzwV — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 17, 2019

He also said, “He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”

As for Kaep’s “workout,” he wrote on Twitter two days ago, “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

Kaepernick and Eric Reid filed a lawsuit in October of 2017 that alleged that the NFL teams were in violation of the anti-collusion clause of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Kaepernick’s attorney claimed he was not signed because the NFL and the owners, “colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”

In August of 2018, TMZ reported an arbitrator threw out the NFL’s motion to dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit, which means there would have been a trial and NFL owners will have to testify under oath.

Kaep and Reid settled in February for an undisclosed amount.

