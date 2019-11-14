CLOSE
Six Individuals Reported Injured at San Diego High School Shooting

Six people have been reported injured in a shooting that happened in the area of a southern California high school,  according to the Associated Press.

It has been reported the shooting allegedly occurred at or near Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING: ATF is responding to a reported shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif. <a href=”https://t.co/pTKJNfjMml”>pic.twitter.com/pTKJNfjMml</a></p>&mdash; ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ATFHQ/status/1195014637764431872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 14, 2019</a></blockquote>

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that it was responding to reports of shots fired at the school.

Saugus High School is on lockdown at this time, all other schools in the district have also been placed under lockdown as a safety

