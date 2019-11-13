CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On Him In NBA Draft & More!

Rashard Lewis

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

Rashard Lewis is an Alief, Texas legend. Both on the court and at the bank.

The former NBA champion and two-time NBA All-Star makes a full Houston circle in chatting with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios about his NBA career, his decision to jump straight from Alief Elsik to the NBA, playing for those dysfunctional Wizards teams and debating retirement, playing with and appreciating LeBron James, what decision prompted him to leave the NBA, his feelings on the hometown Rockets passing on him 20 years later, what it means to be an owner in Ice Cube‘s BIG3 and more!

RELATED: Access Houston || Rashard Lewis Academy

Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On Him In NBA Draft & More!  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On…
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Alexis Crawford’s Grisly Killing Is Detailed In Devastating…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Pedro Pascal Talks About Landing Role As The…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Disney’s The Lion King, Nia Holloway and Mz…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
Dave East Explains Why “Survival” Sums Up Everything…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Courtney B. Vance To Lead The SAG-AFTRA Foundation
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 4 days ago
11.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close