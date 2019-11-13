Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist

"Elevation" Out Now!

News & Gossip
| 11.13.19
Dismiss

Singer Tank has been in the news for numerous amount of things lately but let us not forget how much of a wonderful singer this man is. The DMV native just released his 9th solo studio album “Elevation” and I think you can mark this down as being one of the best R&B albums of 2019.

The album features two sexy jawns worth diving into. The album’s single “When We.”

And an album cut, released as an “instant gratification hit “This” featuring Power’s Omari Hardwick and Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman.

So how did the latter come about? Tank gives us the details on how he connected with Stockman and Hardwick to create such a sexy song. Also, Tank talks about his growth in his 20 plus years in the business and what tranks from his album would make his #NoPullout Playlist for the grown folks!

Check Out More Episodes Of “Voices”

Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer”

Voices: Raheem DeVaughn Brings Us The “Love Reunion”

Voices: Stokley “What Is The Legacy Of Mint Condition?”

 

Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The…
 18 hours ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 20 hours ago
11.13.19
Alexis Crawford’s Grisly Killing Is Detailed In Devastating…
 20 hours ago
11.13.19
Pedro Pascal Talks About Landing Role As The…
 21 hours ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 21 hours ago
11.13.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 22 hours ago
11.13.19
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Disney’s The Lion King, Nia Holloway and Mz…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
Dave East Explains Why “Survival” Sums Up Everything…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Courtney B. Vance To Lead The SAG-AFTRA Foundation
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
LeBron James To Create Transitional Housing For Underprivileged…
 4 days ago
11.11.19
11-Year-Old Actor Evan Alex Is Writing His Own…
 4 days ago
11.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close