Pedro Pascal Talks About Landing Role As The Mandalorian | Extra Butter

Entertainment News
| 11.12.19
Dismiss

Disney+ begins streaming today and one of the big shows is The Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe. This sage begins after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett when another warrior emerges. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

We had the opportunity to sit down with the Mandalorian himself Pedro Pascal, along with Carl Weathers and Gina Carano to discuss their new show. During our chat Pedro revealed what happened after he received a phone call about “something Star Wars” and Carl Weathers explains how the sets and wardrobe weren’t comfortable. Meanwhile, Gina Carano explains how she caught the flu on her last day filming The Mandalorian because she had to act while fully submerged in water.

“I think it was because it was my last day filming, and we were battling things, but it was my last day I emotionally got the flu that day, I mean I definitely got the physical flu for a week afterward but I was just so so sad the whole thing was coming to a close.”

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney Plus so you don’t have to be sad.

Pedro Pascal Talks About Landing Role As The Mandalorian | Extra Butter  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The…
 18 hours ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 20 hours ago
11.13.19
Alexis Crawford’s Grisly Killing Is Detailed In Devastating…
 20 hours ago
11.13.19
Pedro Pascal Talks About Landing Role As The…
 21 hours ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 21 hours ago
11.13.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 22 hours ago
11.13.19
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Disney’s The Lion King, Nia Holloway and Mz…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
Dave East Explains Why “Survival” Sums Up Everything…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Courtney B. Vance To Lead The SAG-AFTRA Foundation
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
LeBron James To Create Transitional Housing For Underprivileged…
 4 days ago
11.11.19
11-Year-Old Actor Evan Alex Is Writing His Own…
 4 days ago
11.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close