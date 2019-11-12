Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of Omarion

To say that 2019 was one hell of a year for Omarion is an understatement.
He joined his former group, B2K, for the Millenium Tour which turned out to be one of the biggest tours of the year. He hopped back in the studio to give fans more music, and even got custody of his two children Megaa and Amei.
All while experiencing his glow up, Omarion was also experiencing a different kind of baby mama drama. His situation is so unique that half the time it didn’t even seem like he was involved.
As you may know, Apryl Jones (Omarion’s childrens’ mother and Love & Hip Hop star) has recently gone public with her relationship with none other than Lil Fizz.
That’s right. Omarion’s B2K bandmate. SMH. Since the news broke, folks had lots to say about Ms. Apryl and her choices.
But the real gag of it all is that while Apryl and Fizz were making headlines everyday — Omarion has been quiet, taking pics like this for the gram:
Today marks the singer’s 35th birthday, and what better way to celebrate than to honor his admirable, unbothered ways. Which Omarion are you today? Hit the flip.
