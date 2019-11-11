CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Various Angles Of Tyler, The Creator Dancing To Drake Prove He’s A True Fan

He was having a good time at his festival even if other folks were not.

Odd Future Perform at The Warfield

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Drake did not have the best start to the week after he got booed on stage at the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival in L.A.

The music festival, which was started by Tyler, The Creator, featured such artists like Solange, Brockhampton, DaBaby and YG. It was revealed that a surprise guest would take the stage towards the end of the festival and many fans believed it would be Frank Ocean. However, they were in for a surprise when they got everyone other than Mr. Ocean.

According to witnesses talking to Complex, the surprises began at 10 p.m. on Sunday starting with A$AP Rocky coming out to perform two songs. Then, Lil Uzi Vert followed with two of his own songs. “Everyone was into it, but people were definitely talking about getting Frank out there,” one fan, Alejandro Cruz, said.

Finally, Drake came out and according to witnesses, people were excited at first. But this is when they thought he was only going to do two songs like the rest of the guests. “People were hyped when he first came out, and shocked, too,” Cruz said. “Because no one was really expecting Drake to be there.”

However, when Drake kept playing one more song after one more song, people started getting impatient. “I would say the reaction got worse the longer he stayed on,” said one attendee named Breeana Gonzalez. This is win the boos heightened because again, some people thought there was still time for Frank Ocean to make an appearance.

Despite the disappointment, some people were still hype for Drake. According to a tweet from Tyler the Creator, “MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SH**S IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FU** THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH.”

Tyler seemed to still have a good time, however.

 

Like a REALLY good time.

 

He’s a stan.

 

Guess the Drake haters will just have to deal.

Various Angles Of Tyler, The Creator Dancing To Drake Prove He’s A True Fan  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 22 hours ago
11.11.19
Disney’s The Lion King, Nia Holloway and Mz…
 22 hours ago
11.12.19
Dave East Explains Why “Survival” Sums Up Everything…
 23 hours ago
11.12.19
OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Courtney B. Vance To Lead The SAG-AFTRA Foundation
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
LeBron James To Create Transitional Housing For Underprivileged…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
11-Year-Old Actor Evan Alex Is Writing His Own…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Mike Flanagan Explains How Kyleigh Curran Is More…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
8 photos
Ladies Love Cool Frenchie: French Montana’s A-List Dating…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In…
 4 days ago
11.11.19
Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close