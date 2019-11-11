CLOSE
Dave East Explains Why “Survival” Sums Up Everything In His Life & Career To This Moment

Dave East is a survivor, and his new album Survival sums up his career & life up to this moment. He tells DJ Caesar that every album he’s released the title reflects an aspect of his life.

Throughout the past few years, Dave East has crossed over into the acting world, and had one of his biggest roles of his career happen in the past few months portraying Method Man in Wu-Tang: The American Saga which debuted on Hulu. They broke down how Dave was picked for the role, and what Method Man told him regarding playing that role.

 

To kick off the roll out of his album, East dropped a few records with some major features like Max B, Jacquees, and Nas.

They broke down each record, and gave some back story on how each came about. He still doesn’t know how Max B got his verse out, and why what Nas said on his verse was one of those “I made it” moments for him.

 

 

They also touch on the Las Vegas incident which was dropped – “shoutout his lawyer”, his relationship with Nipsey Hussle and how their relationship was beyond just music. It seems like his Wu-Tang role will have a Season 2, and he lets us know he does have some roles in the future, he just can’t reveal what at the moment.

Check out the full conversation between DJ Caesar and Dave East and let us know @BoomPhilly which songs you are feeling the most from Survival!

 

Dave East Explains Why “Survival” Sums Up Everything In His Life & Career To This Moment  was originally published on boomphilly.com

