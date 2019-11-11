CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Dion Waiters Suspended 10 Games After Having a Panic Attack From Edibles

Houston Rockets v Miami Heat

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Dion Waiters was listed as inactive for the Miami Heat‘s game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, he was out due to sickness. Shortly after being reported out, a report leaked that a Miami Heat player received medical treatment for a panic attack that is believed to be brought about from consuming THC infused gummy bears on the team plane.

Speculation began about who the Heat player was, and soon it was confirmed that the player in question was Dion Waiters.

The use of THC is prohibited by the NBA, THC is one of the main elements found in cannabis.

Waiters has had a very tough start to his 2019-20 season. He was suspended for the season opener a month ago because of conduct detrimental to the team following an alleged argument with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra over his playing time, and role for the upcoming season. Since then, Waiters has only been active for two of the Heats games, and hasn’t played in a game, or even dressed out yet this season.

The Heat then announced they are suspending Waiters for 10 games without pay, this is Waiters second suspension of the season.

The Miami Heat issues a statement.

“We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse. There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. We are proud of how our players have started the season. We expect all of our players, including Dion, to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards, and to show professionalism and respect for their teammates, the team, the fans and the NBA community.”

Waiters suspension started Friday when the Miami Heat took on the Los Angeles Lakers.

This suspension will also ensure that Waiters will miss out on a $1.2 million signing bonus that he would have been set to receive if he appeared in 70 games for the Heat this season.

Waiters is still guaranteed $24 million over the next two seasons from the Miami Heat.

Dion Waiters Suspended 10 Games After Having a Panic Attack From Edibles  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 22 hours ago
11.11.19
Disney’s The Lion King, Nia Holloway and Mz…
 22 hours ago
11.12.19
Dave East Explains Why “Survival” Sums Up Everything…
 23 hours ago
11.12.19
OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Courtney B. Vance To Lead The SAG-AFTRA Foundation
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
LeBron James To Create Transitional Housing For Underprivileged…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
11-Year-Old Actor Evan Alex Is Writing His Own…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Mike Flanagan Explains How Kyleigh Curran Is More…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
8 photos
Ladies Love Cool Frenchie: French Montana’s A-List Dating…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In…
 4 days ago
11.11.19
Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close