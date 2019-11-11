CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water To Flint Schools

“If you wouldn’t risk it for your children, don’t ask these parents to risk it for theirs,” said Mathis.

Judge Greg Mathis is furthering his efforts to help individuals impacted by the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. According to NBC News, the Detroit native recently donated 50,000 bottles of water to the city’s students.

After learning about the cognitive effects that the contaminated water has had on several students within the school system, Mathis was determined to address the issue. The 50,000 bottles of water will be dispersed to schools throughout Flint on Monday. Mathis has also teamed up with AquaTru to provide nine water filtration systems to charter schools in the city. He believes that no parent should be put in a position to risk their child’s health due to the lack of accessibility to clean water. He added that if government officials aren’t going to rectify the situation, then individuals like himself will step up.

“It’s difficult to win the confidence of the citizens that you have allowed to be harmed,” he said. “If you wouldn’t risk it for your children, don’t ask these parents to risk it for theirs.” This isn’t the first donation that Mathis has made. Last year, he sent thousands of cases of water to Flint residents.

News about Mathis’ donation comes after 12-year-old activist Amariyanna Copeny⁠—who is known Little Miss Flint⁠—raised over $130,000 to create a long-term sustainable solution to the water crisis by bringing state-of-the-art water filters to underserved communities. The implementation of the water filters would give individuals the ability to have safe running water within their households. Earlier this year, rapper and actor Jaden Smith’s eco-friendly natural spring water brand JUST Goods Inc. teamed up with Flint’s First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church to implement a system called “The Water Box” which reduces lead and other toxic chemicals in contaminated water.

SEE ALSO:

12-Year-Old Flint Activist Raises Over $130K For Water Filtration Systems

Jaden Smith’s Company Is Bringing A Water Filtration System To Flint

Holder testifies on Cap Hill

There Are Mixed Reactions To Eric Holder Possibly Running For President

10 photos Launch gallery

There Are Mixed Reactions To Eric Holder Possibly Running For President

Continue reading There Are Mixed Reactions To Eric Holder Possibly Running For President

There Are Mixed Reactions To Eric Holder Possibly Running For President

Reports dropped yesterday that former United States Attorney General Eric Holder is considering running for president. Some people are ecstatic and others are giving the idea the side-eye. SEE ALSO: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: 'She's The One Person Who Could Crush Trump' According to MSNBC's Eugene Robinson, "It gets even more interesting. I hear from a good source that Eric Holder has been consulting strategists about possibly jumping into the Dem presidential race. NYT reports Michael Bloomberg is seriously considering a late entry as well." https://twitter.com/Eugene_Robinson/status/1192575677658206208?s=20 There is also talk of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg running for president. Rachel Maddow said about the news, "If Eric Holder is in the mix, and Mike Bloomberg looks like he might be in the mix, well jeez, just when you thought it's all over, it's never over." Back in July of 2018, Holder told Stephen Colbert during an interview on CBS’ The Late Show, "I’m thinking about it. What I’ve said is that I’d make a determination sometime early next year. My focus, really, now, is on 2018, the midterms and trying to make sure that Democrats take back the Senate, take back the House and do well, importantly, at the state level." See below: https://twitter.com/colbertlateshow/status/1021561854135431168?s=20 Holder also created some buzz in October of 2018, when he held nothing back on how to deal with Republicans. Holder said in McDonough, Ga.,“When they go low, we kick 'em. That’s what this new Democratic Party is about." He continued, "When I say we, you know, ‘We kick ‘em,’ I don’t mean we do anything inappropriate. We don’t do anything illegal. But we got to be tough, and we have to fight for the very things that [civil rights leaders] John Lewis, Martin Luther King, Whitney Young – you know, all those folks gave to us.” That said, not everyone is jumping for joy. One user wrote, "You mean the Eric Holder who went back to work at Covington & Burling, a law firm that represents multinational corporations? That Holder, the one who represented Chiquita against claims brought by family of people slain by right-wing terrorist group in Colombia? Ok, then." https://twitter.com/kgosztola/status/1192579139452182530?s=20 Another wrote, "Possibility of Eric Holder throwing his hat in the ring for president. Now that peaks my interest." https://twitter.com/c2herd/status/1192623694813835264?s=20 One user claims America isn't ready for "another" Black man, "I don’t think Eric Holder can win. Unfortunately America’s not ready for another black man. The current dumb white man has a grip on the sanity of some folks." https://twitter.com/Bdwal359/status/1192626999489126400?s=20 See some of the other reactions below:  

Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water To Flint Schools  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters…
 13 hours ago
11.11.19
Courtney B. Vance To Lead The SAG-AFTRA Foundation
 15 hours ago
11.11.19
Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water…
 17 hours ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
LeBron James To Create Transitional Housing For Underprivileged…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
11-Year-Old Actor Evan Alex Is Writing His Own…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Mike Flanagan Explains How Kyleigh Curran Is More…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
8 photos
Ladies Love Cool Frenchie: French Montana’s A-List Dating…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
13 items
Slay Sis! Serena Williams’ New Fine Jewelry Line…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto,…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
#TBT: These TV Show Theme Songs Will Make…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close