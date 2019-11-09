CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black Man From Louisiana

Happy Lousiana Day!

USA, Illinois, Metamora, Santa Claus with stack of gifts

Source: Vstock LLC / Getty

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe that the real, true Santa Claus is a Black man named Fred Parker who has served as the 7th Ward Santa in New Orleans for 45 years!

Several New Orleans natives took to social media this week to share their photos of Chocolate Santa over the years — and the results were priceless.

 

Hit the flip to meet the real Santa Claus.

The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black Man From Louisiana  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters…
 10 hours ago
11.11.19
Courtney B. Vance To Lead The SAG-AFTRA Foundation
 12 hours ago
11.11.19
Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water…
 14 hours ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
LeBron James To Create Transitional Housing For Underprivileged…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
11-Year-Old Actor Evan Alex Is Writing His Own…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Mike Flanagan Explains How Kyleigh Curran Is More…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
8 photos
Ladies Love Cool Frenchie: French Montana’s A-List Dating…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
13 items
Slay Sis! Serena Williams’ New Fine Jewelry Line…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto,…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
#TBT: These TV Show Theme Songs Will Make…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Will Smith Gives Us First Hand Look At…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close