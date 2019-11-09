The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black Man From Louisiana

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe that the real, true Santa Claus is a Black man named Fred Parker who has served as the 7th Ward Santa in New Orleans for 45 years!

Somebody said you not really from New Orleans if you don’t have a picture with black Santa 😂 — kera. (@kerac_) December 23, 2017

Several New Orleans natives took to social media this week to share their photos of Chocolate Santa over the years — and the results were priceless.

