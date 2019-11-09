CLOSE
11-Year-Old Actor Evan Alex Is Writing His Own Horror Film

Alex is best known for his role in Jordan Peele’s 'Us' film.

Black youngsters are making boss moves in the entertainment industry. Earlier this year, actress Marsai Martin became the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history. 11-year-old Us star Evan Alex recently announced that he’s in the process of writing a script for a horror film, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Alex shared the news at an annual event hosted by UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. He says he’s received pointers from director and producer Jordan Peele. “I’m working on my own project,” he told the news outlet. “I’m writing a script. I’ve talked to Jordan about it. I’ve talked to him about the horror and about how I want this to be a little like Game of Thrones.”

Alex hasn’t even entered his teenage years yet and he’s already laying the foundation for a promising career in the film and television industry. He’s been featured in several projects including the web series Mani and Showtime’s comedy-drama series Kidding. Alex has also made appearances on Sesame Street and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

He says he’s inspired by Peele and learned about the different facets that go into the creation of a movie while filming Us alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Shahadi Wright Joseph. “The exciting thing about making this movie is being able to do all these different things and doing things with a really good director, so it’s really fun working with him,” he said in a statement, according to Bustle. “You can sit with him and he’ll teach you like what to do and how he does it, and it was really nice learning from him.”

One of his most recent projects was a short film titled Black Boy Joy which featured actor Will Catlett and was directed by Martina Mossell Lee.

