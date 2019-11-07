The #DeeList: Top 5 Better Fathers Than TI

Since TI thinks it’s a good idea to accompany his daughter to the gynecologist to make sure her hymen is still intact…here are some better examples of great dads in the music industry…

5. Yung MA

As much as she raps about getting throat, I don’t know what’s in her pants. So in her case, she can play the mother and the father.

4. Tekashi 69

The moment he was taken into custody, he started snitching. And he knew names, dates, locations…think he’s ever gonna miss a school recital? Forget a birthday? He clearly takes notes on everything.

3. Da Baby

Besides the fact that he only has 1 baby mama that he cheats on, he’s forever beating up somebody. You think he won’t be protective of his seeds?

2. Jacquees

He’s the hypebest of the century. Anyone with this minuscule amount of talent that can call himself the “King of R&B,” is surely gonna hype up their kids. His kid will go from not making the school play, to being the star of it in his head!

1. DMX

He already has 15 kids, and that might seem like too many to remember, but we know he’ll never forget your name. “There was Brendy, Letitia, Linda, Felicia..”

