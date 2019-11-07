CLOSE
Veterans Job Fair in DFW Today

There are thousands of positions available today for veterans across the Metroplex. Companies attending include: Amazon, Bell, Cook Children’s Health Care System, FedEx, Gaylord Texan Resort, JPS Health Network, Klein Tools, Lockheed Martin, Texas Rangers and more. Go here for more details.

Here are the listings for the job fairs:

Gilley’s Dallas

1135 S. Lamar St., Dallas, TX 75215

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

—-

Globe Life Park

1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

—-

Allen Event Center

200 E Stacy Road, Allen, TX 75002

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

—-

Midlothian Conference Center

1 Community Circle Drive Midlothian, TX 76065

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

