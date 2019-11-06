NFL Players Coalition Releases Powerful Video About Police Brutality

Malcolm Jenkins and the Players Coalition released a video about Danroy “DJ” Henry, who was a football player at Pace University in 2010 when he was fatally shot by police.

The powerful two-minute video chronicles DJ’s aspirations to play professional, with his parents speaking about how dedicated and destined he was to play. The video then takes a dark turn when it describes how he was shot by a police officer, despite following all of the directions given to him.

The video also includes pictures and highlights of Henry throughout his childhood and college days playing football. His parents narrate the PSA, recounting their son’s character, dreams, and aspirations before he was gunned down inside his vehicle in Mount Pleasant, New York.

According to CBS Boston, Henry and his friends were leaving a bar when officer Aaron Hess said the car was driving towards him and wouldn’t stop. Reportedly, the officer ended up on the hood, and ended up firing shots through the windshield. Henry was killed, and one of the passengers was injured.

Ronald Beckley, another officer who was at the scene during the incident, said he believes Aaron Hess was the aggressor. It was because of his honesty, and testimony that the Henry family was able to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Village of Pleasantville and Hess. They accepted a $6 million settlement in 2016.

“I’m so grateful for the other police officer who came forward and told the truth, because it did change the narrative and people were able to see that there was an injustice,” DJ Henry’s mother, Angela Henry said in the video.

“We have a responsibility to use our platforms to unite people and foster positive change in our communities, but we can’t achieve that goal without education,” Jenkins said in a statement made public. “We want this PSA to generate productive dialogue between people of all backgrounds, so we can start to bridge the communication gap and work together to end these injustices.”

NFL Players Coalition Releases Powerful Video About Police Brutality was originally published on cassiuslife.com

