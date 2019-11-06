CLOSE
Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So Far

Apparently, albums aren’t the only things being sprung on us by surprise these days. Celebs can be flexing on IG one day, then have a whole baby bump the next. Remember how folks speculated throughout the whole 2017 whether or not Kylie Jenner was pregnant — and here we are today, loving pics of Stormi.

 

It’s not only celebs popping up with-child these days. Two Italian nuns, who took a vow of chastity, have gone viral after returning to Italy pregnant after a missionary trip. They both breached strict rules of chastity and an investigation has been launched.

Kudos to folks for protecting their privacy as long as they could and then dropping it on the world the most fire mixtape of all time! Whether it was telling us via social media, or getting exposed in a rap beef *cough, cough*, check out our list of stars’ whose pregnancies and (new born babies) we didn’t see coming!

