CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating Incident

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired.

As previously reported a Naperville, Illinois Buffalo Wild Wings made national headlines after a group of patrons decided to leave after being asked to move tables because a regular customer “didn’t want blacks sitting nearby.”

During the racist incident the host at the restaurant who was described as a young black man — asked, “What race are you?” to the group before noting that one of the restaurant’s regular customers seated nearby “doesn’t want black people sitting near him.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When the party refused to move to accommodate the bigoted chicken wing chomper, a phony “reservation” excuse was used by a manager to try to prompt the party to switch seats.

That incident has left those two employees without jobs.

The Naperville Sun reports that Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson Clarie Kudlata in an email late Sunday said the company conducted a thorough, internal investigation and “terminated the employees involved.” She said a service manager and shift manager were fired.

“Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind,” Kudlata said.

Reportedly several employees quit as well in connection with the incident.

READ ALSO: Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs At Buffet

You never win when you play dirty, BWW better hope the family doesn’t decide to sue for discrimination.

This story was originally posted on Bossip.com

(Photo: Alex Ortega / EyeEm)

Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating Incident  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating…
 2 hours ago
11.05.19
Casanova Explains Rolling Loud NYC Controversy, His Behind…
 17 hours ago
11.04.19
Meet The Prairie View Student That Created This…
 19 hours ago
11.04.19
Angela Simmons Posts A Loving Tribute To Her…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
WATCH LIVE: Former Congressman John Conyers Jr.’s Final…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
15 items
“Yitadee”: Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John…
 4 days ago
11.05.19
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
32 items
Which Celeb Had The Best Halloween Costume Of…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
“Game of Thrones” Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
2 items
Megan Thee Stallion, Foine A** Dave East Serve…
 5 days ago
11.01.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
 6 days ago
11.01.19
Report: Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away…
 6 days ago
10.30.19
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle…
 7 days ago
10.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close