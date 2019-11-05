Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Fired Over Racist Seating Incident

Two employees who participated in the racist moving of black patrons at a Buffalo Wild Wings have been fired.

As previously reported a Naperville, Illinois Buffalo Wild Wings made national headlines after a group of patrons decided to leave after being asked to move tables because a regular customer “didn’t want blacks sitting nearby.”

During the racist incident the host at the restaurant who was described as a young black man — asked, “What race are you?” to the group before noting that one of the restaurant’s regular customers seated nearby “doesn’t want black people sitting near him.”

When the party refused to move to accommodate the bigoted chicken wing chomper, a phony “reservation” excuse was used by a manager to try to prompt the party to switch seats.

That incident has left those two employees without jobs.

The Naperville Sun reports that Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson Clarie Kudlata in an email late Sunday said the company conducted a thorough, internal investigation and “terminated the employees involved.” She said a service manager and shift manager were fired.

“Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind,” Kudlata said.

Reportedly several employees quit as well in connection with the incident.

You never win when you play dirty, BWW better hope the family doesn’t decide to sue for discrimination.

