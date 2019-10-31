CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album Title, DDG Was Actually ‘Valedictorian’ Of His Graduating Class [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

DDG

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

Valedictorian isn’t just an album title for DDG who graduated at the top of his class during his time in school. His debut project signifies elevation and being the best at what you want to be in whatever area of your life you set a goal for. Successful people inspire him and he hopes his music will do the same for those who listen.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When you press play on Valedictorian, you won’t find any features. DDG’s intent is to draw in listeners organically without skipping tracks to familiar artists’ verses. It’s the perfect equation for building a solid fanbase for the smart guy’s whose favorite subject in school used to be math.

When he was younger, he wrote about the same things we writes about now, but it was “want” versus “have.” He’s obtained a bunch of things he used to dream about and it’s written all over his new work. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In this episode of “When I Was Younger,” DDG runs down how he got his nickname, what parts of school he enjoyed most, what he was intrigued with back in the day and what to expect from Valedictorian.

Watch:

 

SEE ALSO – When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The Moment He Fell In Love With Music 

SEE ALSO – When I Was Younger: Sammie Shares Advice He Received From His Dad That Carried Him Into Adulthood

When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album Title, DDG Was Actually ‘Valedictorian’ Of His Graduating Class [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 18 hours ago
11.01.19
When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album…
 20 hours ago
11.01.19
“Game of Thrones” Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who…
 20 hours ago
11.01.19
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween…
 20 hours ago
11.01.19
2 items
Megan Thee Stallion, Foine A** Dave East Serve…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
 2 days ago
11.01.19
Report: Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle…
 3 days ago
10.29.19
Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A…
 3 days ago
10.29.19
15 items
Happy Birthday Tracee Ellis Ross! Here Are 15…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Gabrielle Union! Here Are 10 Times…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
Hollywood Zay
Q da Fool Tells Zay what other kinds…
 3 days ago
10.29.19
School buses lined up
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during…
 4 days ago
10.28.19
Dave East
Battery charges against Dave East are dropped
 4 days ago
10.28.19
Kanye West
Kanye West reunites Clipse for Sunday Service
 4 days ago
10.28.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…
 4 days ago
10.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close