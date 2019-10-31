CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween 2K19

Blac Chyna

Source: Mr Photoman / Splash News

Low key, Halloween is way more fun as an adult than as a kid. One of the best parts about Halloween as a grown up is the lit parties and unbelievably creative costumes. Seeing famous people dress up as other famous people is pretty dope too. As if they don’t have the option to dress up everyday, celebrities went all out this year with their Halloween costumes.

Ciara & Russell Wilson set the tone with their rendition of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s ‘Ape Shit At The Louvre’ look.

 

Erica Mena & Safaree slayed, too, in their recreation of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s 2013 MET Gala look.

 

Hit the flip to see more celebrity costumes and tell us who you think won Halloween this year.

Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween 2K19  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 18 hours ago
11.01.19
When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album…
 20 hours ago
11.01.19
“Game of Thrones” Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who…
 20 hours ago
11.01.19
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween…
 20 hours ago
11.01.19
2 items
Megan Thee Stallion, Foine A** Dave East Serve…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
 2 days ago
11.01.19
Report: Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle…
 3 days ago
10.29.19
Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A…
 3 days ago
10.29.19
15 items
Happy Birthday Tracee Ellis Ross! Here Are 15…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Gabrielle Union! Here Are 10 Times…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
Hollywood Zay
Q da Fool Tells Zay what other kinds…
 3 days ago
10.29.19
School buses lined up
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during…
 4 days ago
10.28.19
Dave East
Battery charges against Dave East are dropped
 4 days ago
10.28.19
Kanye West
Kanye West reunites Clipse for Sunday Service
 4 days ago
10.28.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…
 4 days ago
10.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close