The #DeeList: Top 5 People to be for Halloween

Happy Halloween! If you haven’t got a costume yet, here are some great ideas:

5. A White Man

You’ll probably have great credit, always get the benefit of the doubt, and there’s a 99.9% chance you won’t be shot by the police.

4. Errol Spence

You’re rich, you’re famous, and even if you do something dumb like excessively speed down Riverfront and smash your Ferrari…who gone check you? They can’t whoop you.

3. The Police

If you shoot anyone, there’s a 90% chance you won’t go to jail. And if you do, you’ll be out in time for your kid’s high school graduation.

2. Kanye West

You can say George Bush doesn’t care about black people, then be cool with Trump, who CLEARLY doesn’t care about black people…say slavery was a choice, then win black people back by remixing songs and making them about the Lord..all while being married to an amateur porn star. You go boy.

1. The President of the United States

The most respected man on the planet. Well-spoken, super intelligent, and his wife is a bad chick with no leaked nudes. Who wouldn’t wanna dress up as Barack Obama? My president is black.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: