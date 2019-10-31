Kodak Black Involved In Fight In Prison That Left A Guard Hospitalized: Report

Kodak Black reportedly found himself in trouble in prison. It has undoubtedly been a rough year for Kodak Black. One that will take some serious time and effort to recuperate from. The rapper’s legal troubles have piled up and now, he’s behind bars as he awaits his sentencing for a gun charge. The rapper’s attempted to get out on bond, although that was shut down.

Unlike his previous stint behind bars, it doesn’t look like things are going as smoothly this time around. According to Miami’s Local 10 outlet, Kodak Black was involved in a prison fight in Miami on Tuesday night that left one guard hospitalized.

The fight which started between two inmates occurred at the Federal Detention Center at 33 Northeast 4th Street.

The rapper, whose real name is now Bill Kapri, got into the fight with another inmate and kicked the guard in the groin while he was attempting to break up the altercation.

The injured guard was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown.

Kapri pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges and was in the detention center as he awaits sentencing scheduled for Nov. 13. The rapper could face up to eight years in prison.

Prosecutors originally charged Black with crimes including falsifying information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

Authorities said one of the guns was found at the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach.

