Woah did you see this coming from the Big Ol Freak her self? New short movies alert courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion. Hottieween is officially out and available. Can you spot out the celebs and social media stars that are apart of the movement. Press play to be spooked out.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)