CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Watch: Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video Detailing September Car Crash

'Central Intelligence' - Promotional Stunt

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Kevin Hart posted a video early Wednesday morning detailing his recovery from the September car crash that left him seriously injured.

In the clip posted to Facebook as well as his personal Instagram page, the comedian opened up the video by saying “Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart says in a voice-over as the video begins. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Hart was one of three people involved in a single car crash on September 1 in Calabasas, California. The 40-year-old as well as the driver, Jared Black, both walked away from the crash with back injuries. The California Highway Patrol determined Black’s reckless driving caused the crash in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

The video also includes footage of Hart in the hospital, struggling with rehabilitation and clips of him at home.

“My world forever changed,” he said. “You know when God talks, you gotta listen. I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down.”

Hart also shared the importance of making time for his family.

“I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof,” he said in scenes that shows him at home with his three children.

Hart expresses his gratitude for his fans and God. According to his doctor, it will take the comedian a full year to recover.

The actor ends his video by looking ahead: “I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me. I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

What do you think of Hart’s retrospective video?

Source: CNN

Watch: Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video Detailing September Car Crash  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away…
 11 hours ago
10.30.19
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle…
 23 hours ago
10.29.19
Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A…
 23 hours ago
10.29.19
Hollywood Zay
Q da Fool Tells Zay what other kinds…
 1 day ago
10.29.19
School buses lined up
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Dave East
Battery charges against Dave East are dropped
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Kanye West
Kanye West reunites Clipse for Sunday Service
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
OneUnited Bank Launches BankBlack X To Address The…
 3 days ago
10.28.19
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Enacts A ‘Scorched Earth’ Policy…
 3 days ago
10.28.19
Shooting At Texas A&M Commerence Homecoming Party Leaves…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
 5 days ago
10.25.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 5 days ago
10.25.19
Lewk Of The Week: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Stellar…
 6 days ago
10.25.19
Popular Atlanta Strip Club Raided After Secret Drug…
 6 days ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 6 days ago
10.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close