Actor and Comedian John Witherspoon of ‘Friday,’ ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Dies at 77

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 77 years old.

Mannnnnnn!! You can’t be a part of the culture an not know Pops… Everytime I’m in the kitchen you in the kitchen… Eating up all the foooooood!

Or what about when in that very same movie he gave us ghat speech a lot of us fatherless sons aint ever get… I mean this man was iconic !

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

“He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years,” the family wrote on his Twitter account.

Witherspoon is best known for his role as Ice Cube’s dad in the ’90s comedy trilogy “Friday” and his role as “Pops” on the long-running sitcom “The Wayans Bros.,” according to his website and IMDB page.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

