CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up Of The 2000s

Ciara is one of those stars who just keeps on winning. From hitting the scene in 2004 as the queen of “Crunk & B” to transforming herself into a top model, the songstress shows no signs of slowing down. The mom of two, and wife to Russell Wilson, has been through so much over the last few years, and managed to turn lemons into lemonade.

In honor of Cici’s 34th trip around the sun, check out these photos of the hot mom’s glo up from 2004-2019.

Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up Of The 2000s  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A…
 7 hours ago
10.29.19
Hollywood Zay
Q da Fool Tells Zay what other kinds…
 17 hours ago
10.29.19
School buses lined up
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Dave East
Battery charges against Dave East are dropped
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Kanye West
Kanye West reunites Clipse for Sunday Service
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
OneUnited Bank Launches BankBlack X To Address The…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Enacts A ‘Scorched Earth’ Policy…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Shooting At Texas A&M Commerence Homecoming Party Leaves…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Lewk Of The Week: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Stellar…
 5 days ago
10.25.19
Popular Atlanta Strip Club Raided After Secret Drug…
 5 days ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Jessie Williams Hanging Up Doctor’s Coat For Neck…
 6 days ago
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…
 6 days ago
10.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close