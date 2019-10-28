Brandon Gonzales Charged With Capital Murder In Greenville Party Shooting

Brandon Gonzales, 23, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and his bond is set at $1,000,000. There is no word on a motive, but Sheriff Randy Meeks said it appears Gonzales acted alone. Sheriff Meeks said multiple tips helped lead investigators to the identity of the alleged shooter.

“We have visited with him. He has cooperated some, but not a whole lot,” Sheriff Meeks said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

The shooting happened at The Party Venue on Highway 380 just outside of Greenville.

Of the 12 people injured, six were shot — four critically injured — and the other six were hurt running for their lives.

There were approximately 750 people at the party that coincided with homecoming week at Texas A&M University-Commerce, though the function was not a school sanctioned event.

According to deputies, it was around 11:30 p.m. when the shooter slipped in the back of the building and started firing a hand gun.

Investigators believe the shooter had an intended victim, but the rest of the people hit were random.

There were no surveillance cameras at the location.

“We kept pushing and pushing until we got one tip that led to another, that led to another, and we were able to come up with the identity of the shooter,” Sheriff Meeks said.

Kevin Berry, Jr. of Dallas and Byron Cravens, Jr. of Arlington, both 23, were the two men killed at the party. Texas A&M-Commerce confirms four of the people injured were students who were treated and released.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is about 60 miles northeast of Dallas.

