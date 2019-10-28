Pusha-T Reflects on Reuniting With No Malice on Kanye’s ‘Jesus Is King’

Arguably the thing most worth discussing about Kanye West’s Jesus Is King is the on-track reunion of Pusha-T and No Malice, i.e. Clipse.

The profanity-free (and seemingly unfinished?) album brings the two back together on the song “Use This Gospel,” which arrives nearly 10 years after Clipse’s final album Til the Casket Drops. In a release day interview with Vulture, King Push reflected on how it felt to be back in a creative space with No Malice and how their relationship helped him push harder during the writing process.

“I’m the younger brother, man. I mean, I’m happier than—I can’t even express it!” he said.

Push also came through on Friday with a new feature on the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack, joining Swizz Beatz on the track “No Patience.”

