Battery charges against Dave East are dropped

The alleged ‘violent threesome’ case has been dismissed.

Battery charges brought against Dave East have been dropped. TMZ had originally reported that East was cited for misdemeanor battery in Las Vegas last month after an alleged sexual encounter between the rapper and two other women ended in a violent attack.

However, East denied the claims, explaining that it was the women who acted violently after finding his jewelry in his hotel room.

”We upstairs but we just chillin’ in the little lounge part of the room. My man had the speaker, we smokin’, just kickin’ it. Two of the chicks were like, ‘Can we use the bathroom?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, go ‘head use the bathroom.’ But my jewelry was in there,” he said.

