Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him For An Intruder

A Dallas police officer shot his son on Saturday night, originally believing him to be an intruder.

Dispatchers got a call around 6 p.m. from a man who had reported a shooting at his home. Turns out, the off-duty Dallas police officer mistook his adult son for an intruder and shot him. The Desoto Police Department put out a press release saying that the son suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Pete Schulte, a DeSoto police spokesman told KTVT-TV, “It was a starting situation, it was an accident. And fortunately, we’re very happy that it did not result in serious bodily injury or death.”

No charges have been filed and no arrests were made in the incident.

“The DeSoto Police Department has treated this like every other case that we would have had and we would’ve handled it the exact same way that if any charges are appropriate later on, they’ll be forwarded over to the DA’s office for them to make a decision,” Schulte said.

The identities of the father and the son have not been revealed as authorities continue to investigate the case.

Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him For An Intruder  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

