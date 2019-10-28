Taste of His Own Medicine: Donald Trump & His GOP Cronies Epically Booed At World Series Game

The Washington Nationals flopped during their homestand in this year’s World Series, losing three straight in their building, but the home crowd came through. Fresh off from pounding his chest after announcing the death of the top criminal in the world, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Donald Trump and his cronies attended game 5 of the series. Instead of a hero’s welcome, something most presidents would have gotten, the orange menace was greeted with a chorus of boos when it was announced he was in attendance.

This makes me feel a little less like the entire country is irredeemable. Very high quality booing. #TrumpBooed https://t.co/SZZRQW5QpD — Ciarán Williamson (@woofandwombat) October 28, 2019

Trump was accompanied by the usual suspects, vice president and loyal subject Mike Pence, his robot wife Melania, his golf buddy Lindsey Graham, leader of last week’s GOP flash mob Matt Gaetz and others. They were also more than likely being showered in boos as well for their daily performances and constant ass-kissing they engage in on Capitol Hill. Agent 45 was even given a taste of his own medicine when a “lock him up” chant broke out around from red hat-wearing fans around the stadium reminiscent of his racist MAGA rallies.

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

Trump tried to clap through it, but one extreme closeup on him could show some visible frustration at the greeting he was receiving at the game.

The icing on the cake, when fans unveiled a large impeach banner at the game. That definitely should have caught the attention of Trumpito and his crew.

So this just happened in the middle of the nats game. @Nationals pic.twitter.com/4MOij35smB — Malz Agner (@malz_agner) October 28, 2019

To add insult to injury, the megaphone that is Twitter is taking a moment and making it sting even more by throwing salt in the wound with jokes.

Oh, this was on point. A great example of how Trump’s allies go out of their way to keep him happy.

"Are they saying #LockHimUp ?" "Uh, no they're saying Locker Room Talk" pic.twitter.com/YegDcC9nS0 — Keith G (@Keith_MSG) October 28, 2019

We don’t doubt both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are getting a good laugh out of this.

Welp, we know Trump will only be attending sporting events in states extremely friendly to him going forward. He is not big on being embarrassed, especially on national television. If only we could have been a fly on the wall in the White House when they got home, we know he was complaining. Shockingly the Tweeter in Chief hasn’t chimed in on the night yet via his Twitter account.

Photo: Alex Trautwig / Getty

