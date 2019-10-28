CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants At World Series Game 5

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: TASOS KATOPODIS / Getty

Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Sunday night. When he was shown on the jumbotron in the stadium, he was met with a chorus of boos, with some Nationals fans chanting “Lock Him Up”.

Trump announced earlier in the week that he was going to attend Game 5 but broke a bit of Presidential tradition when he did not throw out the first pitch. According to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Trump chose not to throw the pitch “in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible.”

Chef José Andrés, humanitarian and one of Trump’s staunchest critics threw out the first pitch.

RELATED: Roland Martin: We Better Not Be Distracted By Trump’s Games

RELATED: Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By Citing Clarence Thomas

Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants At World Series Game 5  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
OneUnited Bank Launches BankBlack X To Address The…
 13 hours ago
10.28.19
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Enacts A ‘Scorched Earth’ Policy…
 15 hours ago
10.28.19
Shooting At Texas A&M Commerence Homecoming Party Leaves…
 1 day ago
10.27.19
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Lewk Of The Week: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Stellar…
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Popular Atlanta Strip Club Raided After Secret Drug…
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Jessie Williams Hanging Up Doctor’s Coat For Neck…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…
 5 days ago
10.23.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Eagles Fletcher Cox Used Shotgun To Prevent Burglary
 5 days ago
10.24.19
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 6 days ago
10.28.19
Seductive Savage: 7 Times We Wanted An R&B…
 6 days ago
10.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close