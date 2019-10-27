CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday.

The possible bomb threat was called in around 12 p.m., just an hour into Sunday service.

Officials at the church, as well as authorities, immediately responded to the threat at the church located on 3700 Southwest Freeway but did not find an incident.

Police are still investigating as to how credible the threat was and who called it in. Lakewood Church recently grabbed headlines when reports of senior pastor Joel Osteen inviting Kanye West to Sunday service surfaced online.

Last month during Tropical Storm Imelda, the church offered shelter to those who were affected.

RELATED: Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To Attend Lakewood Sunday Service

Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Videos
Latest
OneUnited Bank Launches BankBlack X To Address The…
 13 hours ago
10.28.19
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Enacts A ‘Scorched Earth’ Policy…
 15 hours ago
10.28.19
Shooting At Texas A&M Commerence Homecoming Party Leaves…
 1 day ago
10.27.19
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Lewk Of The Week: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Stellar…
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Popular Atlanta Strip Club Raided After Secret Drug…
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Jessie Williams Hanging Up Doctor’s Coat For Neck…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…
 5 days ago
10.23.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Eagles Fletcher Cox Used Shotgun To Prevent Burglary
 5 days ago
10.24.19
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 6 days ago
10.28.19
Seductive Savage: 7 Times We Wanted An R&B…
 6 days ago
10.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close