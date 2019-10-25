CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up Of The 2000s

Ciara is one of those stars who just keeps on winning. From hitting the scene in 2004 as the queen of “Crunk & B” to transforming herself into a top model, the songstress shows no signs of slowing down. The mom of two, and wife to Russell Wilson, has been through so much over the last few years, and managed to turn lemons into lemonade.

In honor of Cici’s 34th trip around the sun, check out these photos of the hot mom’s glo up from 2004-2019.

Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up Of The 2000s  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
 6 hours ago
10.25.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 7 hours ago
10.25.19
Lewk Of The Week: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Stellar…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
Popular Atlanta Strip Club Raided After Secret Drug…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Jessie Williams Hanging Up Doctor’s Coat For Neck…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Eagles Fletcher Cox Used Shotgun To Prevent Burglary
 2 days ago
10.24.19
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
Seductive Savage: 7 Times We Wanted An R&B…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans And More Added…
 4 days ago
10.21.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges…
 4 days ago
10.21.19
Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce…
 4 days ago
10.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close