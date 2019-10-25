CLOSE
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / Getty

The number one question people have with Kanye West in 2019 doesn’t have to deal with his political allegiances. Nor does it have to deal with his faith as he’s realigned his life with Christ. Rather, it’s whether or not the music is going to slap.

Jesus Is King, his ninth studio album comes a year after his ye album that openly spoke up about his bipolar depression and next to Yeezus was one of the more critically panned Kanye records ever. Since the launch of his Sunday Service events out in Calabasas, Ye has done his best to merge his idea of what gospel music made by Kanye West should sound like.

The 11-track album features Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons, Fred Hammond, Kenny G and the reunion of the Clipse for the first time since 2011. Is the album going to be good? Well, we have to see. Stream Jesus Is King from Kanye below.

