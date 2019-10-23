Mother Daughter Moment: Harlem School Of The Arts Honors Lupita Nyong’o And Dorothy Nyong’o At Their 5th Annual Mask Ball

Harlem School of the Arts held their 5th Annual Masquerade Ball at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Harlem School of the Arts was founded in 1964 and offers programs to students of all ages. HSA is committed to leveling the playing field for all students of socio-economic and multicultural backgrounds. The organization has grown to supporting almost 4,000 students and more than 85% are African American or Latino and nearly 50% of students taking classes at the school receive financial aid or scholarships or extended payment plans.

Honorees for the evening included Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o and her mother Dorothy Nyong’o, who is the First Lady of Kisumu County and Managing Trustee of the Africa Cancer Foundation. The organization honors individuals who excel in the arts and education spaces. The Nyong’o’s received the Visionary Lineage Award. How deserving!

Lupita Nyong’o looked gorgeous wearing a Michael Kors double breasted romper. She also attended the God’s Love We Deliver Gala that evening held by Michael Kors.

They also honored the unstoppable Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications by giving her the Dorothy Maynard Award. Racquel Oden, Managing Director, Northeast Division of JP Morgan Chase earned the Betty Allen Corporate Award. It was a room full of powerful women (and men) celebrating powerful women who are thriving! We love to see it.

For the fifth year in a row, the gala soled out and exceeded $1M in contributions. After the dinner and celebration, the fun continued with an after party that went on til’ midnight.

Other influential guests were in attendance including our very own Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James and comedian Trevor Noah.

