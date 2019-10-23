CLOSE
Report: Amber Guyger’s Lawyers Plan To Appeal Conviction

The intent to appeal was filed earlier this month

Amber Guyger is taking the initial steps to appeal her murder conviction in the death of Botham Jean.

An attorney for Guyger filed an intent to appeal her first-degree murder conviction earlier this month as well as her 10-year prison sentence. The appeal comes two weeks after she was found guilty in the September 2018 shooting death of Jean in his own apartment.

It is unclear on what grounds Guyger will appeal as Judge Tammy Kemp brought up numerous statuettes throughout deliberations as the jury looked whether or not to find Guyger guilty of murder or not. Another statuette, the “crime of passion” was brought up during sentencing.

The fallout from the trial has seen eyes driven upon Kemp, who was last seen defending her hug of Guyger after she was sentenced and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Creuzot faces contempt charges for doing an interview that aired the night before Guyger’s trial began and he requested that Kemp be removed from the case. Additionally, a key trial witness, Joshua Brown, was shot and killed days after the trial after what police suspect was a drug deal gone bad though the community at large is suspicious of that notion.

