Eagles Fletcher Cox Used Shotgun To Prevent Burglary

NFL: OCT 29 49ers at Eagles

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Philadelphia’s Eagles defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox used a shotgun to prevent his house from being broken into, last week.

The burglary had nothing to do with money anything of monetary value, but a woman instead.

The burglar , identified as Corbyn Nyemah tried to forcibly enter Cox’s home with a bat and throwing rocks through the front door, while looking for his ex-girlfriend.

The commotion of Cox’s home invasion alarmed him and he in turn armed himself with a shotgun and called the police.

Nyemah fled the scene however, reports reveal that he was arrested last week and released on bond.

Eagles Fletcher Cox Used Shotgun To Prevent Burglary  was originally published on boomphilly.com

