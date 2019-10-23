Odell Beckham Jr. Has A Goat-Worthy Pair Of Cleats To Gift Tom Brady

Odell Beckham Jr. is trying to win his way into Tom Brady‘s heart.

In anticipation of their game Sunday versus the New England Patriots, the Browns star receiver is gifting a pair of custom made cleats for the goat. Unironically, the cleats will be made out of… you guessed it, goat hair.

“I have a pair of cleats for him made out of — I hope no animals were really harmed — but made out of goat hair,” Beckham said, according to the Beacon Journal. “[I have a pair] for me, too, but I’m gonna give them to him because he’s one of the GOATs, and he’s more the GOAT than I am.”

Despite their difference in age, Brady is 42, Beckham is just 26, they share a common love for footwear. It’s no secret that Brady has a love for Ugg slippers, and Beckham has a love for his custom cleats.

The respect between Brady and Beckham is mutual.

“He’s a dynamic player, and we played against him before. He’s a tough guy to handle. I have a ton of respect for him as a football player,” coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday.

Sunday will be the first time we get to see Brady perform with his own new weapon in Mohamed Sanu who was acquired via trade this week from the Atlanta Falcons.

