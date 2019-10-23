CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot

Low low love.

H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

It’s official. Nicki Minaj is officially Onika Petty.

That’s right. The hip hop Queen (not-so) secretly, and quickly, tied the knot with boyfriend Kenneth Petty earlier this week. The “Chun Li” rapper announced the news on Instagram by showing off her “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written on them. She captioned the video, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” confirming her new name and wedding day.

 

Of course, the Barbz are excited that their Queen tied the knot.

 

While others had a lot to say about Nicki’s quickie nuptials to her hubby:

But Onika isn’t the first, and surely won’t be the last celeb, to get married quickly or secretly.

Hit the flip for more famous couples that were married on the low-low.

Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Jessie Williams Hanging Up Doctor’s Coat For Neck…
 15 hours ago
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…
 16 hours ago
10.23.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 16 hours ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 18 hours ago
10.24.19
Seductive Savage: 7 Times We Wanted An R&B…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans And More Added…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!
 4 days ago
10.21.19
Shaquille O’Neal Provides Family Of 12-Year-Old Paralyzed In…
 4 days ago
10.21.19
Issa Rae Joins Forces With Atlantic Records To…
 4 days ago
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 5 days ago
10.21.19
12 items
The Most Hilarious And Ungodly Reactions To Pastor…
 6 days ago
10.22.19
11 items
Sonshine: 11 Photos Of Angela Simmons’ Baby Boy,…
 7 days ago
10.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close