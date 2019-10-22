Today marks the 20th anniversary of the classic film The Best Man which changed the game for romantic movies and Black movies alike. Fans still remember all the pre-wedding drama that Mia and Lance went through before they got to say their I do’s. But it was all worth it in the end.

These days, it’s all about chilling, texting and Netflixing. Back when the film debuted in 1999, it wasn’t unheard of to show up to someone’s house to talk to them in person, versus shooting them a text message or a DM. Today’s generation could stand to learn a thing or two from the Best Man era of courting and dating.

Check out these 10 ways dating has changed since Lance and Mia fell in love and jumped the broom:

10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best Man’ Premiered 20 Years Ago was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: