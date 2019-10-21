CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

Winnie Harlow Does Her Own Makeup And Looks Flawless At Vogue India Women Of The Year Awards

Vogue Women of the Year - Mumbai

Source: Prodip Guha / Getty

Model Winnie Harlow was serving A LOOK at the Vogue India Women Of The Year Awards in Mumbai, India. Her look is giving me major Maleficent vibes! The Jamaican model wore a Julian MacDonald sequin dress for the occasion.

Her makeup was impeccable for the event! She wore a wine colored lip and served this sultry smokey eye. We’re so here for this entire look! She’s reminding us it’s spooky bitch season! The best part of this makeup look?! She did it herself! I guess she learned a thing or two from all those fashion shoots and runway shows.

This was Winnie Harlow’s first time in India and was there to receive and award for Vogue India Women Of The Year. She won the Global Changemaker of the Year Award. She posted a few photos to Instagram and wrote, “First time in India and I receive an award from @vogueindia Women of the year?!?! How is this even real?!? I can’t say enough how blessed I am to be welcomed into your country so warmly. My first time but definitely not my last!!! Thank you (makeup by me).”

She was presented the award by the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India, Natasha Poonawalla along with Conde Nast India’s Alex Kuruvilla. Harlow told the audience, “You have to keep pushing through.”

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Sound off in the comment section! We want to know your thoughts.

Congratulations, Winnie Harlow!

DON’T MISS:

SKINCARE FIX: Winnie Harlow Uses This Unique Hack To Combat Redness

Winnie Harlow Collaborates With Steve Madden For A Bangin’ Boot Collection

Winnie Harlow Traveled To Thailand For Only 36 Hours To Shoot This Elle UK Cover

Black Celebs at Christian Dior Show

GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

12 photos Launch gallery

GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

Continue reading GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

GET THE LOOK: Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Willow Smith And More Were Spotted At The Christian Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

It's Paris Couture Fashion Week and Christian Dior debuted their highly anticipated Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 collection. If you thought the show itself with the surrealist designs by Maria Grazia Chiuri was awe-inspiring, these Black celebrities put on one hell of a pre-show with their show-stopping looks as they arrived to the show at Musée Rodin in Paris. Get into models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow's runway-ready looks as well as Willow Smith in a beautiful polka dot tulle skirt. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean slayed as a couple in the high fashion clothing. Want to get these Dior looks without paying Dior prices? We found a statement piece in each look for less. Click through our gallery to acquire these fashionable celebs couture style!

Winnie Harlow Does Her Own Makeup And Looks Flawless At Vogue India Women Of The Year Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Seductive Savage: 7 Times We Wanted An R&B…
 3 hours ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans And More Added…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Shaquille O’Neal Provides Family Of 12-Year-Old Paralyzed In…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Issa Rae Joins Forces With Atlantic Records To…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
12 items
The Most Hilarious And Ungodly Reactions To Pastor…
 4 days ago
10.22.19
11 items
Sonshine: 11 Photos Of Angela Simmons’ Baby Boy,…
 5 days ago
10.22.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 5 days ago
10.22.19
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 6 days ago
10.16.19
Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca…
 6 days ago
10.17.19
This Is What Happened When Mike From “Bachelor…
 6 days ago
10.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close