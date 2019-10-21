Lori Harvey was allegedly arrested for a hit and run, OK magazine reports.

The 22-year-old daughter of media mogul Steve Harvey was reportedly involved in a car accident when her Mercedes SUV slammed into another vehicle, flipping her car over. She was allegedly texting and driving.

The other driver helped the model out of the wrecked car, and she reportedly tried to leave the scene.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A source close to the Beverly Hills police department said that Harvey was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run, and delaying a police investigation.

“She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene. Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the insider told the outlet.

No word from Harvey’s camp on the incident yet, but photos can be seen here.

News of the report comes amid rumors that the star split with her music juggernaut boyfriend, Diddy.

The two reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, sparking rumors that the pair had split.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Diddy’s son, Christian revealed that the duo was still on good terms, just keeping things low key under the heavy scrutiny of the public eye.

“They are good. They’re just being…private time,” he told the press. “That’s up to them. So….”

Sources also allege that Lori was spotted out with rapper Future recently, who she was previously linked with just a few months ago.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: