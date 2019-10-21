CLOSE
Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce ‘A Johnson Family Vacation’ Sequel

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE INTRUDER

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Devon Franklin has signed on to do another film project and this time he is teaming up with funny man Cedric the Entertainer. According to The Hollywood Reporter,  Franklin and Cedric will be doing a sequel to the 2004 movie A Johnson Family Vacation. 

Cedric the Entertainer will reprise his role as Nate Johnson as well as produce the film, titled A Johnson Family Celebration.  Franklin will also serve as a producer through his Franklin Entertainment production company.  The sequel’s script will be written by Michael Elliot, who also wrote the script for Just Wright and Like Mike.

SEE ALSO: DeVon Franklin To Produce Kirk Franklin Biopic

Hopefully the sequel can outperform its predecessor, which grossed $31 million in the box office. Franklin recently saw success at the box office when his first film, Breakthrough, grossed $50 million globally.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Close