Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges Dropped

Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Eric Holder, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle, is requesting that two of the six charges against him be dropped. According to XXL, Holder wants the two counts of attempted murder dropped.  Besides those two counts, Holder is also charged with first degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.

“On September 24, 2019, Holder filed a motion to dismiss counts two and four of the indictment pursuant to PC §995,” read a motion Holder’s defense attorney submitted.

Prosecutors are working to dismiss this request because Holder’s actions meet the standards for the Kill Zone Theory. It states that the case must meet these six criteria: a primary target, a type of weapon used in the criminal act, the distance between the shooter and target, proximity to other victims to target, whether victims are in an enclosed area and whether the target was moving in the attack.

Holder was once being represented by Christopher Darden, known for prosecuting O.J Simpson in 1995 when he was accused of killing his wife Nicole Simpson. After receiving death threats, Darden stepped down.

Hussle was gunned down on March 31st, 2019 in front of his The Marathon clothing store.  Holder has pleaded not guilty.  He has been in solitary confinement since being arrested and charged due to authorities fearing for his life.

Text "RICKEY" to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmNQt4IisWg Family, friends and fans of of rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, gathered at the Staples Center Thursday as well as around internet streams around the world to say goodbye to the late rapper. Hussle rapped about having Stevie Wonder sing at his memorial in the 2016 song, "Ocean Views," and yesterday he got his wish. Wonder performed in addition to Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton, and Jhene Aiko. Tributes include his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, children Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom, Cameron Carter, his parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom, brother Samuel Asghedom, rapper YG, DJ Mustard, Snoop Dogg, and radio personality Big Boy. Karen Civil also took the platform for a reading from Barack Obama. "He set an example for young people to follow and is a legacy worthy to follow," Civil said, reading Obama's words.

