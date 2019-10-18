Moët And Chandon Honor Fashion Designer LaQuan Smith Through ‘Nectar Of The Culture’

Moët & Chandon have partnered with famed photographer Jonathan Mannion to help celebrate the “Nectar of the Culture”. This is their new program which identified six pioneers in key cities who are “changing the game and pushing our culture forward.” Nectar of the Culture is a collaboration between Mannion on the brand which will celebrate individuals, places and moments that push culture forward. Moët & Chandon wants to highlight “a new era of pioneers who are changing the game today and shaping culture to impact a new generation.” One of the stars is Queens born fashion designer LaQuan Smith.
We’ve been fans of Smith for years and his sexy designs have been worn by everyone from Beyoncé to Rihanna to Cardi B! He has had partnerships with brands like ASOS and will continue to rise in his success. Smith is a favorite at NYFW and within the fashion industry.
The brand is celebrating this program with a limited edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle. Their Impérial Rosé is a demi-sec champagne known for it’s color and fruitiness. The bottle has been transformed into a fully rose gold to represent the “Rose-Gold era”, which is what they are calling this moment in time for their new class of creative thinkers. Mannion commented via press release, “I’ve had the privilege of capturing pioneers during the Golden Era of Hip-Hop who are now known as industry legends. I’ve seen first-hand how Moët & Chandon has been an iconic symbol in the culture. We honor this lineage from then to now with a new class of creative thinkers, in what I like to think of as the Rose Gold Era. With Moët, I raise my glass to the next generation of visionaries who define it.”
We’re excited to see this brand uplifting creatives. Want to buy the bottle? You can do so for $59.99 on Clos19.com.
1. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 1 of 35
2. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 2 of 35
3. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 3 of 35
4. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 4 of 35
5. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 5 of 35
6. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 6 of 35
7. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 7 of 35
8. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 8 of 35
9. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 9 of 35
10. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 10 of 35
11. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 11 of 35
12. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 12 of 35
13. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 13 of 35
14. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 14 of 35
15. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 15 of 35
16. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 16 of 35
17. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 17 of 35
18. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 18 of 35
19. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Getty 19 of 35
20. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 20 of 35
21. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 21 of 35
22. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 22 of 35
23. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 23 of 35
24. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 24 of 35
25. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 25 of 35
26. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 26 of 35
27. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 27 of 35
28. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 28 of 35
29. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 29 of 35
30. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 30 of 35
31. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 31 of 35
32. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 32 of 35
33. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 33 of 35
34. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 34 of 35
35. STREETSTYLE AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEKSource:Courtesy of Danielle James 35 of 35
