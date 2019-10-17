Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Recounts Allegedly Getting Punched By A “Fan” Who Asked For a Picture

Fans running up to their favorite athletes for a selfie? Cool. Fans running up on athletes to punch them? Quite the opposite of cool.

That’s what happened to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett when he thought a fan hopped out of his car for a picture… but instead decided to throw hands. Garrett took to Twitter to explain the whole story and didn’t hesitate to let the so-called fan know that the punch was weak.

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. 👍🏾 — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

“A ‘fan’ hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face,” Garrett tweeted. “Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch.”

Garrett went on to explain the whole story, tweeting that the assailant flagged him down for a picture, and once Garrett cracked his window enough, he had the nerve to take the picture but followed it with a “pillow tap.”

Was in my car, flagged me down for a picture and I cracked the window enough for the camera to get my face. Took the pic and gave me a pillow tap — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Garrett, with a towering 6’4″ figure, who weighs in around 270 knows that if he’d acted in self-defense, it’d be a whole different story.

Correct. — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Cleveland.com nailed the punching fan thanks to his license plate and identified him as a 24-year-old man from Strongsville, Ohio but he’s yet to be officially charged.

According to the police report, the 24-year-old got back in his car and sped away after the incident. Garrett reportedly refused medical treatment as a scene.

But deciding to punch an athlete whose job is to pummel men on any given Sunday? Not the smartest idea.

Video of the incident’s aftermath was captured and posted to Twitter.

