In less than 24 hours, Gina Rodriguez has apologized again for using the n-word on social media.

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), the Jane The Virgin actress recited lyrics to The Fugees’ 1996 classic “Ready Or Not” and posted to her Instagram story. Wanting to specifically rap Lauryn Hill’s verse, Rodriguez mumbled the n-word before snickering. The line: “believe me / n*ggas give me heebie jeebies.”

After critics pointed out her use of the word and brought up her history of anti-black rhetoric, Rodriguez jumped on Instagram again to apologize. “I just wanted to reach out and apologize,” she said. “I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to The Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill, and I really am sorry if I offended you.”

A subsequent, more detailed apology arrived soon after and she took a little accountability for her actions. “The word I sang carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine,” Rodriguez wrote. “I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

It sparked a whole debate on who should and who should not use the n-word and in regards to Rodriguez, brought up a long history of her erasure of black issues, whether it be regarding Black Panther (“Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend…” Rodriguez said in a deleted tweet) or even Smallfoot co-star Yara Shahidi being an inspiration to “so many Black women.”

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez Murders ”A Milli” on Lip Sync Battle

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez’s Call for Latina Leads Is Important to More Than Just The Latinx Community

Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While Rapping Lauryn Hill On IG was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: