Dave East Reflects On How Hiphop Shaped His Upbringing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Entertainment News
| 10.15.19
Dismiss
Hulu's "Wu-Tang" Premiere and Reception

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

If you didn’t know, Dave East is part of a historic series on Hulu that follows the story of Wu-Tang. In his interview with Headkrack, the rapper takes a trip down memory lane revealing his rap favorites, who he grew up listening to and what it was like prepping his first studio album, Survival. 

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In between music talk, Dave East also let us in on the emotional day he sent his daughter to school for the first time this year and how his parents influenced his own educational experience. 

Watch: 

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Dave East Reflects On How Hiphop Shaped His Upbringing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Dave East Reflects On How Hiphop Shaped His…
 22 hours ago
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Cop Sues Ava DuVernay And Netflix Over “When…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Teyana Taylor Says Being Slim Is Not All…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Dwyane Wade Sounds Off On How He Really…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
More Women Have Come Forward To Accuse Cuba…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Dope Boy Ra Breaks Down Dope Sells Itself…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Puuurrrfect: Zoe Kravitz To Play Catwoman In Upcoming…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
New Music Alert! Lauryn Hill To Release Her…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Safaree & Erica Mena Reveal Baby’s Gender With…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Harvard University To Honor Queen Latifah
 3 days ago
10.14.19
‘Power’ Recap: Keisha Makes A “Deal With The…
 3 days ago
10.14.19
12-Year-Old Flint Activist Raises Over $130K For Water…
 4 days ago
10.14.19
Entrepreneur Launches Coupon Platform To Support Black-Owned Businesses
 4 days ago
10.14.19
Former NFL Player DeAngelo Williams Funds 500 Mammograms
 4 days ago
10.14.19
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 6 days ago
10.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close