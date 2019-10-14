CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Safaree & Erica Mena Reveal Baby’s Gender With The Cutest Video! 

Safaree and Erica Mena are married and expecting a baby! They waited until their reveal party to find out the gender and per the pink fireworks that shot up in the air: they’re expecting a baby girl! 

Want Exclusives In Your Inbox? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This little princess will be Safaree’s first child, and Erica’s second; she has a son. The father-to-be shared the news on social media with this video… 

“I’ve been surrounded by women my whole life… 1 more wont hurt. My daughter is on the way Thank you @suedenyc and my wife for enduring all this pain for our unborn child. We appreciate and love you. It’s a GIRL straitttt start sending free stuff for girls now j/k or maybe I’m not,” he wrote. 

Erica added, “God I can’t thank you enough my husband and I are living a dream. Everything we’ve ever wanted has officially come true. Special thank you to @suedenyc for allowing us to have this moment with you all. Last night brought to you by @nevaehleheventsandweddings – video @nytevisionllc.”

She also thanked the Married to Medicine Dr. Jackie Walters whose care she is under for keeping their secret safe.

See photos of Erica Mena during her pregnancy below! 

Love &amp; Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With Safari’s Growing Child [PHOTOS]
Erica Mena &amp; Safaree Are Officially Married [PHOTOS]
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA

Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With Safari's Growing Child [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With Safari's Growing Child [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With Safari’s Growing Child [PHOTOS]

Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With Safari's Growing Child [PHOTOS]

It was rumored that Love & Hiphop couple Erica Mena and Safari were expecting a baby and the rumors are true! The engaged couple revealed the good news with a video on Vh1 and a series of photos on Instagram. See the photos below... SEE ALSO: Erica Mena Reveals She's Pregnant [VIDEO] SEE ALSO: He Put A Ring On It: Safaree Proposed To Erica Mena With This Massive Rock [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Safaree & Erica Mena Reveal Baby’s Gender With The Cutest Video!   was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Dope Boy Ra Breaks Down Dope Sells Itself…
 14 hours ago
10.15.19
Puuurrrfect: Zoe Kravitz To Play Catwoman In Upcoming…
 21 hours ago
10.15.19
New Music Alert! Lauryn Hill To Release Her…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Safaree & Erica Mena Reveal Baby’s Gender With…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Harvard University To Honor Queen Latifah
 2 days ago
10.14.19
‘Power’ Recap: Keisha Makes A “Deal With The…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
12-Year-Old Flint Activist Raises Over $130K For Water…
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Entrepreneur Launches Coupon Platform To Support Black-Owned Businesses
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Former NFL Player DeAngelo Williams Funds 500 Mammograms
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 5 days ago
10.10.19
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 5 days ago
10.10.19
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 5 days ago
10.10.19
Prince Harry Shares A Powerful Message For #WorldMentalHealthDay…
 5 days ago
10.10.19
Ice-T Joins Criticism Of ‘New Jack City’ Sequel…
 6 days ago
10.10.19
15 items
BET Hip Hop Awards ’19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers…
 7 days ago
10.08.19
Oh No! $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From…
 7 days ago
10.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close