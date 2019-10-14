Woman Fatally Shot Inside Her Home by Ft. Worth Police

Early Saturday, Ft. Worth Police accidentally shot a woman inside of her own home.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was killed in a bedroom, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Fort Worth police said they responded to an “open structure” call around 2:25 a.m. near the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue, east of Interstate 35W.

According to WFAA Body-camera footage shows the officer standing outside the front door of the home before walking around the side of the house and opening a gate to the backyard.

The officer was said to be in the backyard when he yelled before firing through the window.

Officials said the officer shot through the window “perceiving a threat.”

Members of the community gathered yesterday evening to protest for justice to yet another murder in DFW by a police officer.

The officer has since been placed on administrative leave at this time.

